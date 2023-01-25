South African international striker Lyle Foster joins Burnley on long-term deal

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was pictured in the stands at Het Kuipje last week alongside assistant manager Craig Bellamy to watch their target in action during a 3-2 loss against Genk.

Foster, who made his loan move from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes permanent in the summer, had played 20 times for Jonas De Roeck's men in the Belgian First Division A this term, scoring eight times.

The ‘Bafana Bafana’ forward was once named as one of The Guardian newspaper’s top 60 most promising young players in the world, prior to signing for Ligue 1 Monaco from Orlando Pirates three years ago.

Westerlo's Lyle Foster celebrates after scoring a goal during the Belgian 'Jupiler Pro League' football match between Club Brugge KV and KVC Westerlo in Brugge on October 8, 2022. - - Belgium OUT (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

He featured twice for the eight-time French champions, playing alongside the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins in defeats to Lyon and Metz.

Internationally, the attacker has represented his native country from U17-U23 level and has since racked up nine senior caps.

After joining the Clarets, Foster said: "I'm very happy to be here, I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started.

“From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club. I’m so happy to be here now. It’s a dream for me.”

