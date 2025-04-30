Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has made a bold claim over the future of one of his Burnley promotion heroes.

Several players have been key in Burnley’s successful push for promotion this season - and one has been backed to break into the England squad by Clarets boss Scott Parker.

The performances of goalkeeper James Trafford has captured the attention of the national media and pundits alike throughout a historic campaign as he has kept an incredible 29 clean sheets in 44 league appearances to give a solid foundation in the battle to return to the Premier League. That run included 12 consecutive shut-outs that catapulted Burnley into the title race and they will now hope to bring a successful end to their season when they host Millwall this weekend.

Trafford’s form has also led to links with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United - and Parker has described his number one stopper as ‘world class’ and insisted the former Manchester City stopper could well find his way into the England set-up in the near future.

In an exclusive interview for the Express, Parker told SkyBet: “After a hard season last year and an early part of this year, where there were some ups and downs, I’ve seen a young boy grow into a man and his quality is undeniable – everyone has seen that. I was quoted in saying that he’s a world class keeper, which he is and there is no doubt that I see him as a future England keeper. He’s been incredible.”

Trafford will start once again this weekend as Parker’s side look to pip Leeds to the Championship title. The Clarets returned to the top of the second tier table when they romped to a big win at QPR at the weekend - but it is Daniel Farke’s side that will head into the final day of the season sat at the summit.

However, the equation for Parker and his players is a simple one - their result in their home game with play-off contenders Millwall must better Leeds points return in their visit to relegation threatened Plymouth Argyle. The Clarets boss has stressed his entire focus is on the final game of the season and any thoughts of what lies in wait upon their return to the Premier League will be put to one side for time being.

“It’s a challenge we’re relishing”

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's 5-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He said: “My focus is now on the last game of the season. So, I’ve not sat down too much and thought on it, that will happen over the coming days and weeks, but there is no denying that it’s going to be a huge challenge. That’s been proven over the course of the last few seasons, that teams coming up into the Premier League with the amount of money, finances, and established clubs – it is a huge challenge for promoted teams. It’s a challenge we’re relishing and over the next few weeks we’ll get more of an idea on how we can best equip ourselves to be competitive.”