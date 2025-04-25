Scott Parker opens up on Burnley promotion celebrations and that viral dressing room speech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s promotion party lasted long into the night, but it was Scott Parker’s emotion-fuelled dressing room speech that caught the attention.

The footage was captured by the club and posted onto social media, resulting in the clip going viral.

Parker is visibly emotional during his speech, having to pause on a couple of occasions before speaking while he stumbles over his words. But he then produces an impassioned speech from the heart.

“It's definitely a side that the players often see,” the Clarets boss explained. “It’s probably only the players and maybe the close staff around the training facilities, other than my family, who will see that.

“I’m a pretty emotional person in general. I suppose throughout the year, I'm sure the players have seen every bit of me and what I am.

“Yes, it was just a lot of emotion coming out at that moment when you work so hard and you work with a group.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates with his players following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I think I've constantly mentioned to you guys that this group, they don't cease to surprise me really. I've seen the commitment and the sheer hard work.

“We're in an industry where you get judged on a win or a loss or you get judged on winning a title or not winning a title or getting promoted and there's an extreme amount of work that goes into it.

“Fundamentally, I was just absolutely delighted for every single person at the football club, the players as well, that they went on a journey which I tried to plan out early on since I came here and I was just relieved, happy while I had full belief and total confidence.

“Obviously, once you get it over the line, you’re just pleased and extremely proud.”

Parker added: “It's never planned. It's just me being me and that's the way I manage and that's the way I coach.

“We're in a human profession where you're dealing with human beings. I just try to always be very authentic in terms of who I am and what I am.

“It's just me being me and trying to get the best out of us and in that moment after the game, I'm not trying to get the best out of people. I'm just speaking as I feel at that moment.”

Following the game, Burnley’s players celebrated on the Turf Moor pitch before continuing the party long into the night.

Certain players, such as Ashley Barnes, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and James Trafford, would even pop down to the Royal Dyche to continue the celebrations.

“It was an amazing day and night, which was fully deserved,” Parker said.

“I think it's been fully deserved throughout what we've done this year and rightly so that we get an opportunity to get together and recognise we did what we planned to do.

“So yes, it was a good night.”