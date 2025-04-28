Burnley's James Trafford addresses transfer interest after team of the season inclusion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now the season end is almost upon us, speculation will inevitably ramp up about the future of Burnley’s record-breaking goalkeeper James Trafford.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has consistently been linked with a move to Newcastle United, who lodged strong transfer interest in his services this time last summer.

Following a remarkable campaign, where Trafford has conceded just 15 goals, those admiring glances will only intensify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford was asked about his future during an interview with BBC Sport after being included in the Championship team of the season.

"I've got an incredibly good circle around me. It's very small but it's incredibly good,” he responded.

"When the season ends I'll go on holiday and relax from football and then I'll start getting ready for the national team in the summer.

"I don't go on my phone too much. I'm not naive enough to say I don't see any of the noise around me but it doesn't bother me. Whatever happens will happen. I've done all I can this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Trafford of Burnley warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Trafford was also unfortunate to miss out on the Championship’s player of the season award, which instead went to Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer.

Nevertheless, the stopper is delighted with the progress he’s made this season.

"Every year throughout my professional career I've tried to improve my game and myself and luckily this year there's a lot of stats that indicate I have," he added.

"But last season I improved so much and the season before, so it's not a surprise that I've done well this season and improved because every day I try to get better.

"It's just that everyone is seeing the numbers and stats that show that."