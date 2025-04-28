Burnley's James Trafford addresses transfer interest after team of the season inclusion
The 22-year-old has consistently been linked with a move to Newcastle United, who lodged strong transfer interest in his services this time last summer.
Following a remarkable campaign, where Trafford has conceded just 15 goals, those admiring glances will only intensify.
Trafford was asked about his future during an interview with BBC Sport after being included in the Championship team of the season.
"I've got an incredibly good circle around me. It's very small but it's incredibly good,” he responded.
"When the season ends I'll go on holiday and relax from football and then I'll start getting ready for the national team in the summer.
"I don't go on my phone too much. I'm not naive enough to say I don't see any of the noise around me but it doesn't bother me. Whatever happens will happen. I've done all I can this season."
Trafford was also unfortunate to miss out on the Championship’s player of the season award, which instead went to Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer.
Nevertheless, the stopper is delighted with the progress he’s made this season.
"Every year throughout my professional career I've tried to improve my game and myself and luckily this year there's a lot of stats that indicate I have," he added.
"But last season I improved so much and the season before, so it's not a surprise that I've done well this season and improved because every day I try to get better.
"It's just that everyone is seeing the numbers and stats that show that."