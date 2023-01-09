Burnley have gone through a complete overhaul following their relegation to the Championship, with Vincent Kompany bringing in a whopping 16 new players in the summer as 15 former stars departed Turf Moor. The Clarets currently sit comfortably at the top of the second tier and look like a completely different team to Sean Dyche’s side in the Premier League.

However, the Belgian is certainly not done yet as he looks to continue to get rid of the dead wood during the January transfer window. The club have already confirmed that Ashley Westwood has joined MLS side Charlotte after six years with the club. The midfielder made over 170 appearances for the Clarets, including five during their stint in the Europa League.

Burnley have also parted ways with Kevin Long who has joined Birmingham City, who failed to ever confirm a place in the starting line-up since his move from Cork City 13 years ago, while Matt Lowton has signed for Huddersfield Town on loan. The 33-year-old was a regular for the Lancashire outfit during their time in the top flight.

Here is today’s transfer news from the Championship...

Besiktas to ‘make’ seven figures from Wout Weghorst deal

Besiktas are reportedly set to make a potential ‘fortune’ if Wout Weghorst joins Manchester United this month, according to Sport Witness. The Premier League giants are said to be interested in signing the Dutchman as they look to bolster their attack following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Weghorst joined Burnley last January and failed to help them avoid relegation as he managed only two goals in the Premier League before joining Besiktas on loan, where he has enjoyed much more success. The striker has netted eight times in the Turkish Super Lig and also bagged a brace off the bench as Netherlands took Argentina to penalties in the World Cup quarter-final before Christmas.

However, United’s interest in Weghorst has been made difficult by his current loan deal with Besiktas who have claimed there is no clause in his contract for Burnley to be able to simply end his loan. The Turkish club have instead demanded he join the Red Devils permanently and they earn 35 per cent of the fee - which could make them up to €4-5 million. It is unclear how much United would have to cough up for Weghorst, who joined the Clarets for £12m a year ago.

Leeds United prospect ‘set’ for Championship loan

Leeds United are looking to send highly-rated striker Joe Gelhardt out on loan to the Championship this month, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old has made only one start in the Premier League this season.

Gelhardt joined the Whites on a four-year contract from Wigan Athletic in August 2020 but didn’t make his senior debut for the club until September of the following year. However, the forward looked to be an important asset to them last season as he helped them avoid relegation, netting only his second goal for United in a dramatic added-time winner over relegation rivals Norwich City in March.

While the youngster certainly impressed at Elland Road last time out, he has failed to pick up more regular game time under Jesse Marsch and could fall down the pecking order even further if they are to sign a new striker during the January transfer window. There is no doubt that there will be a huge number of Championship clubs eager to sign Gelhardt this month.

Luton Town star ‘linked’ with Fulham

Luton Town defender James Bree is said to be on the radar of Fulham this month, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has made 25 appearances in the Championship this season, providing three assists.

Bree’s impressive performances for the Hatters has caught the eye of Fulham, who are eager to bolster their defence during the January transfer window. Marco Silva’s side are reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s Cedric Soares as a priority but could turn to Fulham if they fail to agree personal terms with the full-back, while they are also said to be interested in Norwich’s Max Aarons and Millwall’s Danny McNamara.

