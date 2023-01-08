Burnley supporters were on the road for the third consecutive game as Vincent Kompany’s side beat AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The 36-year-old ex-Belgium international dedicated the 4-2 victory at the Vitality Stadium to the fans as around 1,000 of them travelled to the South Coast.

Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury grabbed two goals apiece to put the Clarets in the hat for the fourth round.

Kompany said: “The first mention is for our fans, it was a long journey and it is a result that I hope they can be proud about.”

Did our matchday photographer picture you in the stand? Check out our gallery here.

