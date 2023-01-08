Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United. The Holland international is currently away on loan in Turkey with Besiktas.

As per BBC Sport, he has emerged as a surprise loan target for Erik ten Hag’s side this month. He has scored just twice since making the move to Turf Moor in January last year.

Elsewhere, journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon page that Burnley will only let attacker Ashley Barnes and defender Luke McNally this winter if they can bring in replacements in their positions. The latter has been linked with League One side Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Vincent Kompany has already seen midfielder Ashley Westwood head out the exit door since the January transfer window opened. He has made the move over to America to join Charlotte FC in the MLS.

Other news

In other Championship news, Luton Town right-back James Bree is being tracked by Premier League side Fulham according to a report by the Daily Mail. Marco Silva’s side see the former Aston Villa and Barnsley man as a potential alternative to defensive target Cedric from Arsenal.

Stoke City and Bristol City are keen on Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Ateef Konate, as per The Athletic reporter David Ornstein on Twitter. The 21-year-old is also believed to be wanted by Danish outfit Odense.

Sunderland have given midfielder Jay Matete the green light to join Plymouth Argyle on loan. He has linked up with the League One promotion hopefuls on a temporary deal until the end of the season.