The Emirates FA Cup draw in full as Burnley travel to Ipswich Town in the fourth round while Preston North End and Blackpool earn Premier League ties
Burnley will be on the road again in the Emirates FA Cup after being handed a fourth round tie away at Ipswich Town.
The Clarets will head to Portman Road on the weekend of Friday, January 27 after knocking out Premier League opposition in the form of AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the competition.
The Tractor Boys progressed after putting four past Burnley’s Championship rivals, Rotherham United, on Saturday, with Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns netting from the spot, while Cameron Humphreys and Freddie Ladapo also netted.
Kieran McKenna’s side, who are third in the third tier, and have a game in hand on leaders Plymouth Argyle, have beaten the Clarets just once in the last five meetings between the two teams.
They haven’t faced each other in seven years, with their last head-to-head ending in a goal-less draw at Turf Moor.
The Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Preston North End v Spurs
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich v Burnley
Manchester United v Reading
Luton or Wigan v Grimsby Town
Derby County v West Ham United
Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United