The Clarets will head to Portman Road on the weekend of Friday, January 27 after knocking out Premier League opposition in the form of AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the competition.

The Tractor Boys progressed after putting four past Burnley’s Championship rivals, Rotherham United, on Saturday, with Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns netting from the spot, while Cameron Humphreys and Freddie Ladapo also netted.

Kieran McKenna’s side, who are third in the third tier, and have a game in hand on leaders Plymouth Argyle, have beaten the Clarets just once in the last five meetings between the two teams.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Manuel Benson of Burnley FC battles for the ball with Marcos Senesi and Jordan Zemura of AFC Bournemouth during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth v Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

They haven’t faced each other in seven years, with their last head-to-head ending in a goal-less draw at Turf Moor.

The Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Preston North End v Spurs

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton or Wigan v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland