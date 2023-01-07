Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood completes MLS move to bring six-year stay at Turf Moor to an end
Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood has completed a life-changing move to Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC.
The 32-year-old has signed a two-year-deal at the Bank of America Stadium, with the option of an additional 12 months, following talks with head coach Christian Lattanzio.
The ex-Aston Villa man, who started his career at Crewe Alexandra, could make his debut in the Eastern Conference next month when ‘The Crown’ open their MLS campaign at home to New England Revolution.
The Nantwich-born middle man made 162 appearances for the Clarets in the Premier League, scoring seven goals, and featured five times in the club's Europa League campaign in 2018/19.
However, he sustained a serious ankle injury against West Ham United at the London Stadium in April following a collision with Nikola Vlašić and hasn't featured for the club since.
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany had previously said: "He is someone who has done a lot for the club and it is someone who I hold personally in high regard.
"Coming from his injury, I have said to him if there is an opportunity that is a once in the lifetime at this stage of his career after a big injury then we will look into it for him and that is exactly what we are doing.
"I can't confirm anything just yet but it is not a secret that we are allowing him to have a look into it."
Westwood becomes the fourth player to depart the club this month after long-serving defender Kevin Long teamed up with Birmingham City while Matt Lowton and goalkeeper Will Norris were shipped out on loan, joining Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United respectively.