Burnley FC: FA hearing date revealed for Milutin Osmajic's race row case

The FA hearing into Milutin Osmajic’s race cause is due to begin imminently – over seven months on from when the incident took place.

It’s understood the hearing will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) and is expected to last for a couple of days.

The Montenegro international is accused of racially abusing Burnley midfielder Hannibal during the goalless draw between the two sides at Deepdale in February.

Speaking on social media after the game, Hannibal said “he will not be silent” and promised to “always call out racism” whenever he heard it. Osmajic, meanwhile, “strongly refutes” the claims.

Addressing the incident on a podcast earlier this summer, Osmajic claimed he said “‘f*** you, bad man” to Hannibal following a scuffle in the middle of the pitch.

On March 17, Osmajic was formally charged with breaching FA Rule E3 during the Championship game between PNE and Burnley on February 15.

It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1. It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

Osmajic in FA Cup action against Burnley in March (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Burnley returned to Deepdale two weeks on from their league game when they faced their Lancashire rivals in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Osmajic started the game and scored during Preston’s 3-0 win, celebrating in front of the away end after Burnley’s players had declined to shake his hand prior to kick-off.

Clarets boss Scott Parker, however, opted to leave Hannibal out of his squad to protect the 22-year-old.

In June, Osmajic was handed a driving ban for speeding eight times in the space of just eight weeks.

The striker also received an eight-match ban last season and was fined £15,000 after biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.