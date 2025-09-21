Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Nottingham Forest draw

The Clarets suffered a horror start when, after just two minutes, Neco Williams gave Ange Postecoglou’s side an early lead.

But Scott Parker’s men reacted in the best way possible and levelled shortly afterwards through Jaidon Anthony’s third goal of the campaign.

Burnley ended the first-half the stronger and were on top at the start of the second period too, but the hosts had to rely on Martin Dubravka towards the end as Forest came on strong.

Ultimately, 1-1 was probably a fair reflection of the game.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard braved the torrential rain to snap the Clarets fans sitting on the terraces.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

