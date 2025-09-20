Burnley player ratings vs Nottingham Forest as one 9 and six 8s dished out

The Clarets recovered from a nightmare start to draw 1-1, having conceded to a Neco Williams goal after just two minutes on the clock.

But Scott Parker’s side fought back well and levelled through Jaidon Anthony, who netted for the third time this season already.

Burnley were the stronger side at the start of the second-half and had chances to edge their noses in front, but were unable to find that killer touch.

Ange Postecoglou’s side ended the game the stronger, but they found Martin Dubravka in inspired form in the Burnley goal.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . Martin Dubravka - 9/10 Made a string of excellent stops to keep Burnley level and took good command of his area. A shrewd summer signing for a relatively small fee. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Walker - 8/10 Ferocious in the tackle and a lot more adventurous going forwards from wing-back. Produced some sublime crossfield balls too. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Josh Laurent - 7/10 Did well out of position on the right-hand side of the back three again. Misplaced a couple of passes, but produced a teasing ball across the face of goal. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales