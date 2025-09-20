Jaidon Anthony on Burnley's Liverpool heartache, scoring form and fond Nottingham Forest memories

Jaidon Anthony will be hoping to continue his impressive start to the season when he takes on a side he’s performed well against in the past.

The winger already has two goals to his name from Burnley’s first four games, scoring against both Sunderland and Manchester United.

Having yo-yoed between the Premier League and the Championship, this feels like a big season for the 25-year-old to establish himself in the top flight – and so far, so good.

“I think I've matured as a person and as a player,” Anthony said. “I'm growing into myself, growing in confidence.

“As a player, especially in my position, you need the confidence to try and affect games and I feel that now. I feel very happy with myself and I'm very excited for the season ahead.”

While Anthony is positive about his own displays, he’s understandably frustrated with how the results have gone for Burnley - especially over the last couple of games.

Scott Parker’s side have competed well in all four games so far this season, but have three defeats to their name - with the last two both coming via stoppage-time penalties.

Anthony has scored twice in his first four games of the season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley’s defeat against Liverpool was especially gut-wrenching, given the Clarets had done so well to nullify the reigning champions for so long.

“It was an unbelievable effort from everyone,” Anthony added.

“Look, we know how good Liverpool are. They’ve got world-class players in every position, so we knew how difficult the game would be.

“Everyone put in everything they could during that game and the way it ended, especially after the week before as well [against Manchester United], and then in that way as well, it was heartbreaking.

“But it's football and we know there's another game this weekend, so hopefully we can try and turn it around and have a positive bounce back.”

Having faced Tottenham, Man Utd and Liverpool in three of their first four games, Burnley can take a lot of confidence from their early displays.

But having already beaten Sunderland at Turf Moor, Parker’s men will be keen to record another three points on home turf when they face Nottingham Forest today.

“The Premier League is so difficult, and at the start of the season, when you look at the fixtures we got, we knew it was going to be tough,” the winger said.

“But to perform the way we have done, and everyone sticking to the plan and the principles that we set in pre-season, I think that’s the most pleasing thing for us.

“It’s difficult when, like on Sunday, we didn't have much in the ball, and we had to focus for the whole game. But to stick to the plan and keep pushing in the way we have, I think that’s the most pleasing part for us and we'll keep doing that.”

Forest seem to bring out the best in Anthony, given he scored both home and away against them during his last full season in the top flight with Bournemouth.

“I was just saying that earlier how I've always seemed to do quite well against them,” Anthony reflects. “I think in the Championship I got an assist as well.

“But look, we know it's a different team, different players, and we'll have to be right at it to affect this game. But now I'm excited, for sure, and hopefully I can keep that run going.”

This is also a different Forest side to just a week ago, given Ange Postecoglou is now in the hotseat, rather than Nuno Espirito Santo.

The two managers bring different styles, with Postecoglou preferring a more front-footed, attacking approach compared to the sit-back-and-counter style under the previous boss.

“You can see he’s starting to implement his ideas,” Anthony concluded.

“It'll probably be a different Forest to what they were a few weeks ago, but they’ve still got some unbelievable players that can hurt us at any moment. We have to be right on it and hopefully we can hurt them.”

