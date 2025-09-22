Scott Parker makes fascinating observation about Burnley's supporters as bond grows

The bond between Burnley’s team and fans seems to be growing week on week – and it hasn’t gone unnoticed with Scott Parker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regardless of results, the Clarets fanbase have been appreciative of the team’s efforts five games into the new Premier League campaign.

Whether it was the opening day 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, the win against Sunderland, the back-to-back penalty heartache against both Manchester United and Liverpool or Saturday’s hard-earned draw against Nottingham Forest, the Burnley faithful have been with the team every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite last season’s promotion from the Championship, the bond between the fans and Parker wasn’t necessarily as strong as it could have been.

But that relationship seems to be growing as Burnley, always the underdogs in the top flight, battle against the odds.

“I think that's what pleases me the most, I'll be brutally honest with you,” Parker said after Saturday’s draw.

“As a young boy, as a 10-year-old, I used to go into stadiums and come into stadiums full of excitement, full of all those things you think about when you're walking in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley support after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“But after two minutes the opposition score, human reaction sometimes can be one of disappointment. But I thought the fans played an absolute pivotal role in what I was seeing after the goal. I thought they drove us.

"That disappointment which we all had in the stadium at that moment in time, it didn't seem to come out onto the pitch. In fact, it was a polar opposite.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

“I've said it throughout my tenure at the club, it’s not just me who stands in a technical area or the 11 men on the pitch that will determine whether we're successful this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What's going to bring us a strength, what's going to bring us a certain quality is all of us together.

“There's going to be some bumps and there's going to be some harsh jabs on our nose, which we've experienced over the last two games [Manchester United and Liverpool].

“But everyone together understanding what we need to be, supporting each other, it's going to be powerful.

“I get that it can sometimes sound a bit fluffy, I do understand that but it's vitally important. To be honest with you, I thought the fans were probably one of the main reasons we get a point [against Forest].”

Your next Burnley FC read: 25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest