Scott Parker makes 'best' performance claim following Burnley's draw against Nottingham Forest

Scott Parker felt Burnley produced their best performance of the season during their topsy-turvy draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets added a valuable point to the board after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Neco Williams gave Forest a second-minute lead, but Burnley responded well and levelled through Jaidon Anthony’s third of the season.

Both sides could have gone on to win the game, with Burnley dominating at the start of the second-half only for the visitors to come on strong at the end - but Martin Dubravka kept them at bay with some fine stops.

Burnley have already performed well against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, but Parker felt this was his side’s standout performance to date.

Reflecting on his side’s performance, the Clarets boss said: “This is a team that came eighth last year, this is a team that are playing in Europe next week. They have huge quality on the pitch with vast internationals.

“We've been hugely competitive this year, but I thought it was the best we've played this season today, I thought we showed another side to us as well.”

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley support after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Parker added: “It's fair to say it was a game that probably could have gone either way. Both teams jabbed their way and were trying to look for a knockout punch.

“They had their chances, we certainly have ours. But on reflection, a point is probably a justified result.”

Having made such a horror start, Parker was delighted with how his side responded to the early setback.

“I was disappointed [to concede], but I thought we were unbelievable afterwards,” he added. “That was the massive positive from today.

“We get back on level terms and we were the team that ended the half in the ascendancy, so we reacted in the right way.

“We come out looking really sharp at the start of the second-half, really sharp, and when we have the moment with Jaidon we need to take that chance.

“The longer the half goes on towards the back end of the game, they make four or five subs, they bring energy onto the pitch and big quality, and at times we just needed to survive.

“But over the course of the 14 or 15 months I’ve been here, this team has shown it can survive certain moments in games and I felt we did that.

“Martin made some big saves, especially the one from the header which was unbelievable.

“He's pulled off some big moments and big saves towards the end of the game, so I really appreciate the effort that's been put in.”

