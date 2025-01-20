Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker expects Burnley’s James Trafford to go on and usurp Jordan Pickford as England’s number one goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old garnered plenty of headlines over the weekend following his remarkable double penalty save against Sunderland on Friday night.

It’s been some season for the stopper, who has kept 17 of Burnley’s 18 clean sheets this season and conceded just nine goals all season.

Trafford is already being eyed by the Three Lions, with members of Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff in attendance for the Black Cats game.

When asked if he believes Trafford will become England’s first choice, Parker said: “Yeah, I think so. I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.

“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Trafford of Burnley celebrates with teammate Josh Laurent after saving a penalty from Wilson Isidor of Sunderland (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

It’s been some turnaround for the England Under-21 international, who endured some struggles during Burnley’s relegation season in the Premier League.

But a season of development in the Championship has been an ideal foundation for Trafford to get back to his best.

“I've got nothing but positive things to say about James,” Parker added. “I think, me being honest, I think early on when I first came in here there were some struggles.

“He came out at the back of a season last year which was difficult for Traff, for such a young boy going in, going into that division. He had some hard times and some challenging times. “But like I said, this is a special keeper to be quite honest with you. He's got absolutely huge potential.

“I’m not just saying that because he’s saved two penalties, if you'd have asked me that question last week or four games ago, I'd say exactly the same.

“This is a boy with huge, huge potential and I think you can see that. He’s confident, he believes in himself and to get to the top, top level, you need to have that certain belief and at times certain arrogance and Traff's has got that.

“He backs it up with what he does in between the two posts, so yes he's been first class.”

Not only did Trafford pull off two superb saves to deny Wilson Isidor, he also got in the striker’s head prior to the spot kicks being taken with some expert delaying tactics.

When asked if Trafford’s mind games were a factor in the saves, Parker said: “Oh yeah, of course. Definitely.

“That's probably just him really and how he is. I think there's certain things that I've seen him develop over the last three or four months. I think he's maturing. He's starting to understand certain things.

“He was a guy under the spotlight [against Sunderland]. The spotlight shone on him on the first occasion. The spotlight shone on him on the second occasion and I got the impression that Traff loved every bit of that.

“To get to where he wants to get to, I think sometimes you need to have that.”