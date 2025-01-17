Burnley 0-0 Sunderland: Long unbeaten run continues thanks to James Trafford's late penalty heroics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Trafford’s late penalty heroics ensured Burnley’s long-unbeaten run continued following a dramatic promotion showdown with Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A compelling encounter between two sides battling it out for the top two looked to be ending in controversial circumstances when the visitors were awarded a late penalty, despite a trip on Wilson Isidor occurring outside the box.

Trafford saved the resulting spot kick from Isidor, only to face the same challenge deep into stoppage-time when the Black Cats were awarded a second spot kick - only this time in much less controversial circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford got down to make another remarkable stop though to ensure Burnley came away with a point to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games in league and cup.

It also meant that the Clarets have now kept 18 clean sheets from their 27 games after playing out their eighth goalless draw of the campaign.

While Scott Parker’s side couldn’t find the win that would take them top, albeit temporarily, they are now level on points with leaders Leeds, who play Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The main talking point among Burnley fans prior to kick-off was the absence of Mike Tresor following his long-awaited return last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Trafford of Burnley celebrates with teammate Josh Laurent after saving a penalty from Wilson Isidor of Sunderland (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The winger played his first minutes of the season last weekend as an 87th-minute substitute during Burnley’s FA Cup win against Reading.

Tresor ended up playing a major impact as Parker’s side edged their way past their League One opponents after extra-time, setting up Zian Flemming’s first goal before playing a leading role in the forward’s second.

Many had debated whether Tresor would be involved in Burnley’s squad for their return to league action, but the 25-year-old didn’t even feature among the substitutes.

Parker otherwise made just one change from their last league outing, the 1-0 derby win against Blackburn Rovers. Lyle Foster was rewarded for his impressive showing in the FA Cup on the left wing as he replaced Jeremy Sarmiento, who dropped down to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Sonne was named among the substitutes for his first league involvement following his January move from Danish side Silkeborg.

Hannibal served the third and final match of his three-game ban, while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

Sunderland, meanwhile, handed a debut to their star signing Enzo Le Fee, who has just arrived from Italian giants AS Roma. It was only six months ago that Roma paid £20m to buy the midfielder from Rennes.

He didn’t get off to the best of starts though, ballooning an attempted cross behind James Trafford’s goal and into the midst of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley were the first side to properly threaten as Jaidon Anthony picked out Foster from a corner, but the striker-turned-winger could only hit the side netting with his clever shot on the turn.

The hosts survived an early scare not long afterwards though when James Trafford came rushing off his goalline to deal with a long ball, only to fail to make a clean connection with his sliding tackle. It left the goalmouth wide open but thankfully Maxime Esteve was there to make a crucial and timely interception.

The fast early tempo continued as Connor Roberts shot straight at Anthony Patterson after a wayward clearance landed at his feet inside the box.

The Clarets were certainly looking the more dangerous though and came close again in the 13th minute when Patterson pulled off another fine save, this time to deny Antony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster did brilliantly to force a turnover inside the Sunderland half and had the composure to tee up Anthony, whose powerful drive looked destined for the far corner but Patterson had other ideas, turning it wide of the post with his fingertips.

The Black Cats certainly posed an attacking threat though and fired a warning of their own when Wilson Isidor volleyed over after beating Burnley’s offside trap.

The Clarets encountered difficulties dealing with Sunderland’s high press, often making life more difficult for themselves with too many backwards passes. Trafford was almost caught out on one occasion but just managed to deceive Isidor, who closed him down in his six-yard box.

After a spell of Sunderland pressure, Burnley hit back with a couple of half chances as Bashir Humphreys had a header cleared away from the dangerzone before Josh Brownhill’s pullback was well claimed by Patterson, with Zian Flemming ready to pounce directly behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half, just like the first, got off to a rip-roaring start, with both sides squandering huge chances to make the breakthrough.

The first fell to Burnley, as Flemming inexplicably skewed wide after latching onto Brownhill’s knockdown from Humphreys’ left-wing cross.

Burnley had barely had time to settle into their defensive structure when Isidor got in between Maxime Esteve and Humphreys before failing to hit the target, firing wide via the outside of the post.

Humphreys remained right at the thick of the action as he then headed towards goal from Josh Cullen’s centre only for Patterson to make the save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game, still finely poised, entered into an intriguing period where both sides looked to gain the upper hand.

Midway through the second period, referee Anthony Backhouse made a huge call when he waved away Burnley’s vociferous penalty appeals.

Flemming, subbed shortly afterwards, was the man felled inside the six-yard box just as he was about to strike from Foster’s knockdown. But Backhouse judged the challenge to be a fair one, despite Luke O’Nien making no contact with the ball.

Both sides appeared a little indecisive late on, wondering whether to stick or twist as the minutes wound down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was huge drama to follow, as the Black Cats were awarded a controversial penalty just five minutes from time.

CJ Egan-Riley, who had been immense all night, was the man to concede it for a trip on Isidor. Yet replays showed the clip occurred outside the box, not inside it.

Trafford came to Burnley’s aid though, getting down to make a superb save to deny the man who had been tripped in the first place.

There was still time for further heroics, this time from Egan-Riley, as the defender made a crucial block to deny Eliezer Mayenda from close range in stoppage-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drama only heightened as we approached the final seconds, as Sunderland were awarded a second spot kick.

This time there could be no complaints with the decision, as Oliver Sonne - on his home debut - rashly dived in. But Trafford repeated his heroics from the first penalty, from Isidor once again, to ensure Burnley came away with a point.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts (Sonne), Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill (Koleosho), Anthony, Foster (Barnes), Flemming (Sarmiento)

Subs not used: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Rodriguez

Sunderland: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mepham (Ballard), O’Nien, Hume, Le Fee, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg (Mayenda), Isidor

Subs not used: Moore, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksic, Hjelde, Ogunsuyi, Jones

Referee: Anthony Backhouse