Clitheroe goes to the polls in a by-election in the St Mary’s ward on Thursday, July 4th, the same day as the general election.

The list of candidates, or ‘statement of persons nominated’, for the by-election has now been published.

A by-election will take place for one seat on Ribble Valley Borough Council following the resignation of Stewart Fletcher, who has stepped down to start a new life in Scotland.

You will be voting for one of the following candidates: Andrea Marie Derbyshire (Independent), Bill Holden (Labour), Mark Sutcliffe (Liberal Democrats), Kristian Torgerson (Conservative Party).

The polling station for St Mary’s ward is St Mary Magdelene Church in Church Street, Clitheroe, and if you vote in person don’t forget your photo-ID, such as a passport, driving licence or bus pass.

If you do not have one of the accepted forms of ID, you can apply for free photo-ID, called a voter authority certificate.

To apply for a voter authority certificate, you will need to provide a photograph, your full name, date of birth, the address at which you are registered to vote and national insurance number or other form of proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

The deadline to apply for a voter authority certificate is 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, but you are asked to apply as soon as possible in case Ribble Valley Borough Council needs to check any details with you.

To apply for a certificate, go to electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID, or you can download an application form and send it to Electoral Services, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA.

You can also phone the council’s electoral services team on 01200 414411 or 01200 414426 to book an appointment to complete the form in person.