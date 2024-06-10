Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the nominations have now been confirmed for those standing to become the first Pendle and Clitheroe MP.

Voters will go before the polls for the newly created seat of Pendle and Clitheroe in the general election on Thursday, July 4th where former Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson will be hoping to get back into parliament.

He will be competing against Labour candidate Jonathan Hinder, Liberal Democrat Anna Fryer, independents Tony Johnson and Zulfikar Ali Khan, Workers Party candidate Syed Muarif Hashmi, Reform candidate Victoria Ann Fletcher, Christopher Thompson from Rejoin EU and the Green Party’s Lex Kristan.

Polling stations will be open across the borough from 7am to 10pm.

Voters will go to the polls in the general election in the new constituency of Pendle and Clitheroe

The new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency was created under the 2023 Periodic Review of Westminster Constituencies.

It includes:

The Borough of Pendle wards of Barnoldswick; Barrowford and Pendleside; Boulsworth and Foulridge; Bradley; Earby and Coates; Fence and Higham; Marsden and Southfield; Vivary Bridge; Waterside and Horsfield; Whitefield and Walverden.

The Borough of Ribble Valley wards of Chatburn; East Whalley, Read and Simonstone; Edisford and Low Moor; Littlemoor; Primrose; Sabden; St. Mary’s; Salthill; Whalley and Painter Wood; Wiswell and Barrow.

The seat will replace the current constituency of Pendle, excluding the community of Brierfield (which has been transferred to Burnley), extending northwards into the Ribble Valley constituency to include the town of Clitheroe.

The newly shaped Ribble Valley seat, last held by Conservative Nigel Evans, has also been redrawn.

It includes:

The City of Preston wards of Greyfriars; Preston Rural East; Preston Rural North; Sharoe Green.

The Borough of Ribble Valley wards of Alston and Hothersall; Billington and Langho; Bowland; Brockhall and Dinckley; Chipping; Clayton-le-Dale and Salesbury; Derby and Thornley; Dilworth; Gisburn and Rimington; Hurst Green and Whitewell; Mellor; Ribchester; Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton; West Bradford and Grindleton; Whalley Nethertown; Wilpshire and Ramsgreave.

The Borough of South Ribble wards of Bamber Bridge East; Bamber Bridge West; Coupe Green and Gregson Lane; Lostock Hall; Samlesbury and Walton; Walton-le-Dale East; Walton-le-Dale West.