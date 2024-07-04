Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today is the day voters head to the polls – now open in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield - to decide on their next MP.

After six weeks on the campaign trail, the town’s eight Parliamentary candidates will await their fate, with residents having until 10pm to make their way to their local polling station to cast their ballot.

The outcome is expected to be announced around 3am.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s result:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballot box.

What happened in the last General Election in Burnley?

In 2019, Conservative politician Antony Higginbotham made history by turning Burnley’s red wall seat blue and becoming the town’s first Conservative MP for more than a century, amassing 15,720 votes and finishing 1,352 ahead of Labour's Julie Cooper. The town had previously been a very safe seat for Labour, with the exception of Gordon Birtwistle’s five-year stint as the MP in 2010 in a coalition government.

Who are this year’s candidates?

Do you need photo ID to vote?

For the first time in a UK general election, voters must bring any of the following accepted forms of ID: