2024 General Elections: Polls open to voters to decide the next Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP
After six weeks on the campaign trail, the town’s eight Parliamentary candidates will await their fate, with residents having until 10pm to make their way to their local polling station to cast their ballot.
The outcome is expected to be announced around 3am.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s result:
What happened in the last General Election in Burnley?
In 2019, Conservative politician Antony Higginbotham made history by turning Burnley’s red wall seat blue and becoming the town’s first Conservative MP for more than a century, amassing 15,720 votes and finishing 1,352 ahead of Labour's Julie Cooper. The town had previously been a very safe seat for Labour, with the exception of Gordon Birtwistle’s five-year stint as the MP in 2010 in a coalition government.
Who are this year’s candidates?
- Rayyan Fiass (Independent)
- David Roper (Independent)
- Gordon Birtwistle (Liberal Democrats)
- Jack Launer (Greens)
- Mitchell Cryer (Independent)
- Nathan McCollum (Reform UK)
- Antony Higginbotham (Conservative)
- Oliver Ryan (Labour)
Do you need photo ID to vote?
For the first time in a UK general election, voters must bring any of the following accepted forms of ID:
- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
- driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- UK passport
- passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
- PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
- Blue Badge
- biometric residence permit
- Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
- national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
- Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
- Voter Authority Certificate
- Anonymous Elector’s Document
