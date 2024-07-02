Nathan McCollum: here is the Burnley Reform UK candidate's manifesto for the General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield voters gear up for the General Election on Thursday, we bring you the candidates’ manifestos – here is what Reform UK’s Nathan McCollum has said:

There are multiple issues that need addressing within the constituency that the previous administration did not address.

One of them is the use of food banks and local poverty. Too many people are struggling to feed their families and that should not happen in the 21st Century. I’ve lived in poverty. Although I didn't have to use food banks, I understand the concept.

Another issue that is close to my heart is the increase in anti-social behaviour. This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. The issue is young people do not get consulted on decisions within their neighbourhoods. They don't get asked by local authorities what they want. If we truly want to stop anti-social behaviour within young people, we need to work with them to find a solution. Inclusion not exclusion!

I'm 26-years-old and I vow if elected I will not stop until all constituents are satisfied. I worked within the social care sector but due to being diagnosed with fibromyalgia I had to walk away from a profession I loved.