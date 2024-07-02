Gordon Birtwistle: here is the Burnley Liberal Democrat candidate's manifesto for the General Election
Gordon Birtwistle is a dedicated candidate for Burnley, Padiham, Brierfield, and Reedley, with a proven track record of serving the community. His focus on economic development has led to job creation and investment in local businesses. Gordon is committed to improving healthcare services and has actively supported the local NHS. He advocates for better education and vocational training opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for young people. His strong stance on environmental issues promises sustainable development.
“With a history of effective leadership and a clear vision for the region, Gordon Birtwistle is the ideal choice for continued growth and prosperity. Vote for him to secure a vibrant, thriving community.
