Gordon Birtwistle: here is the Burnley Liberal Democrat candidate's manifesto for the General Election

As Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield voters gear up for the General Election on Thursday, we bring you the candidates’ manifestos – here is what a spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats’ Gordon Birtwistle has said:

Gordon Birtwistle is a dedicated candidate for Burnley, Padiham, Brierfield, and Reedley, with a proven track record of serving the community. His focus on economic development has led to job creation and investment in local businesses. Gordon is committed to improving healthcare services and has actively supported the local NHS. He advocates for better education and vocational training opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for young people. His strong stance on environmental issues promises sustainable development.