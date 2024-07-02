Oliver Ryan: here is the Burnley Labour candidate's manifesto for the General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield voters gear up for the General Election on Thursday, we bring you the candidates’ manifestos – here is what Labour’s Oliver Ryan has said:

Five-point manifesto

- Rescue our NHS. More appointments, a return to the family doctor model, and bring down ambulance wait times.

- Cut crime and antisocial behaviour by recruiting 13,000 more police, of which we'll have our fair share, and bring back proper Neighbourhood policing.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Ryan, Burnley Labour Party's Parliamentary candidate in the General Elections.

- Be the champion our towns deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Deliver new investment for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield, bringing the jobs and skills of the future here.

- Investment in our housing stock (as we did pre-2010!) to ensure everyone has a safe, dry and secure place to call home.

This election is about change. Our country's future. A fresh start.

Security, prosperity and fairness with Labour, versus chaos, stagnation and destruction of our public services with the Tories. Liz Truss crashing our economy, versus stability with Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'm Oliver Ryan, your Labour candidate, I live in Cliviger and work in Bury. I’m standing because we need change, and our town needs a champion.

We’ve had 14 years of the Tories, no one is better off except the very rich and none of our public services work as they should. Our NHS is on its knees, people can’t find dentists, nursery places or the money to pay the electricity bill. It’s time we turned a page on this chaos and gave Labour a chance to lead our country into better times.

I don’t want your vote simply because I’m not the Conservative in this contest, I want your vote because we have a plan. A plan to save our NHS, for more doctors, police officers, nurses, ambulances, teachers and dentists. A plan to deliver universal free breakfast clubs in all primary schools, bring growth and jobs to our country and provide the skills, support and opportunities to our young people and our businesses. All costed and paid for by specific and limited changes to the “Non-Dom” tax status of overseas individuals and ending the VAT exemption for private schools.

Politicians are not all the same.

Only with Labour can our country move forward, and if you elect me, I’ll be a loud and strong voice for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield in what will hopefully be the incoming Labour government. Your representative at the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve spoken to many people over the last two years I’ve been your Labour Candidate; let me answer some of your main questions as directly as I can:

Tax is too high. Labour’s plan expressly commits us to not raising Income Tax, National Insurance or VAT on working families across our towns.

Illegal immigration is a disgrace. We need to stop the boats, crush the gangs and process people through our immigration system quicker. Full stop.

As an ex-cadet, I could not be prouder of our armed forces. Indeed, it is under this Government that our forces have become their smallest since 1815. I will always fight for our veterans, who are sorely mistreated and unsupported by this Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a son, a brother and an uncle and in my own words, let me say that the war in Gaza is an appalling and heart-breaking tragedy, we can all see that as human beings. We all want this to end. I have supported an immediate ceasefire for some time, I support getting more aid in, stopping arms sales, the restoration of UNWRA funding and the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution. I will always be an advocate for peace around the world.

While other candidates have used this election as a bandwagon to jump on, I won’t ever take your support for granted. I won’t promise the earth, then let you down. I find it pretty abhorrent that some have used the crisis in Gaza to manipulate and intimidate people for this election, only to their own gain, and I’ll have no part in it.