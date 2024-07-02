Jack Launer: here is the Burnley Green candidate's manifesto for the General Election
Five-point manifesto
- More funds into the NHS;
- Affordable housing on brownfield sites;
- Rewilding and protection of our nature;
- Supporting culture for economic growth;
- Holding our transport systems, water companies and secondary schools to account.
We believe that there should be a huge increase in spending in the NHS. Locally, we believe that this will reduce waiting times at the GP and A&E services. The goal should be to have an A&E in Burnley again, using staff from the new university courses. In the interim, we believe pilot schemes to reduce obesity and falls prevention could help.
The Green Party would like to hold privatised companies to account. A priority would be the water companies. We would like to see each water company comply with stricter rules on pollution into rivers and beaches. There will need to be consequences for failure to invest in infrastructure.
Affordable housing is key to a prosperous town. The regeneration of old housing stock enabling a young people to buy new homes. The rejection of private landlords who do not adhere to the standards set. A continuation of inspections on mouldy and damp housing that causes respiratory problems and more pressure on the NHS.
Protecting green spaces is one of the issues that the residents have spoken about in a recent survey for the new Towns Board. From slowing down the redevelopment of the Greenbelt fields in our villages to protecting wildlife such as curlews and lapwings. As a town, we can push to declare parts of the borough as an area of outstanding beauty.
Using culture as a springboard for economic growth. Creative spaces and cultural programmes are helping our South Pennine neighbours regenerate. It is time Burnley became a lead in culture within East Lancashire. From encouraging our students to be able to express themselves to booking nationally acclaimed acts to bring us inspiration. The relaunch of Towneley Hall is key to for the borough and a vote for the Green Party will ensure a bright future for music and the arts.
