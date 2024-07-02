Celebrating Armed Forces Day, the two day event featured a host of attractions including live vocal performances, dancing to 1940s tunes, a funfair, Punch and Judy show, displays of military vehicles and aircraft, a vintage fair in Padiham Town Hall and the ever popular Cafe Rene.

Many people got into the spirit of the day, dressing up in 1940s themed outfits and on the Sunday a miliary parade and remembrance service took place. Shops and businesses in the town decorated their windows and Padiham Fire Station opened its doors to the public and staged a series of displays. And a date has already been set for Padiham on Parade, 2025. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 28th and 29th.