My Burnley: James Anderson founder of Depher CIC believes that people and not bricks and mortar make his hometown great

He is perhaps one of the best known faces in Burnley.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST
And Depher founder James Anderson is the subject of this week’s My Burnley feature. James set up Depher, (Disability and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair), a registered CIC, relying solely on public donations to provide a free service to these vulnerable groups, particularly during the winter months, in 2017.

James and the Depher team supported over 17,000 families during the pandemic, carrying out emergency heating repairs, fixing gas leaks, and providing hot water, often seen as a lifeline to families in need. The help Depher has provided extended to providing food and household essentials to many vulnerable families.

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant has donated an incredible £45,000 to Depher and singer Lilly Allen has also donated financial support.

A proud moment for Depher founder James Anderson (centre) when he received his British Citizen Award at the House of Lords in June this yearA proud moment for Depher founder James Anderson (centre) when he received his British Citizen Award at the House of Lords in June this year
A proud moment for Depher founder James Anderson (centre) when he received his British Citizen Award at the House of Lords in June this year

In June this year James was one of 25 people to receive the British Citizen Award at a red carpet ceremony in the House of Lords. And last weekend the Pride of Britain award winner hosted Depher’s first charity ball at Burnley Football Club which helped to raise £3,690. Depher also celebrated the good work of other charitable groups and community figures in the area with an awards ceremony.

James lives with his wife Babs and has five children, Paige, Declan, Joshua, Thomas and Annalise. The couple also had a baby son William who sadly died in 2013. James is also grandfather to Lealand, Melody and Kiro.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is James Anderson and I am the owner and director of Depher CIC and I am aged 56 years young.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I moved to Burnley 25 years ago, with my job working alongside Calico in the very early days

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I chose Burnley as my new contract was based here. It was a bit different coming from a concrete, flat city like Liverpool to an area of natural beauty with hills and trees, but it was definitely worth the move.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

The best parts of the town are not the bricks and mortar, but the people. They are the true beauty of Burnley

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

The only thing I dislike about Burnley is that some of the residents don’t believe in Burnley, when they should because it has so much to offer.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?

Burnley is a robust town, full of laughter and joy, smiles and sometimes tears, but you will never get a more loyal community that when it matters, they come together in the darkness to create a light that will shine forever, a real society of real people.

