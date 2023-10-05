A Burnley charity has hosted a glittering fundraising ball with celebrity guests.

Turf Moor was awash with glamour last week as guests of the Depher CIC Ball donned their finest outfits and helped to raise £3,690 for plumbing and heating services for the elderly and disabled.

Depher CIC also celebrated the good work of other charitable groups and community figures in the area with an awards ceremony.

Founder James Anderson said: “It was humbling to award others for their humbling achievements in Burnley and Lancashire, the best county in the UK.

“Many wonderful winners and supporters attended the wonderful event. It was absolutely amazing and humbling: moments that were captured forever.”

West End Community Centre, Healthier Heroes CIC, Casual Minds Matter CIC, Stepping Stones Counselling & Hypnotherapy, Workwear Wearhouse, and The HUB at Padiham all scooped a Community Award.

Meanwhile, Melissa Cooke, Brian Drummond, Kirsty Green, Leon Decruz, Leonnie Decruz and Crissy Gilchrist took home a Depher Award.

And special recognition was given to Coun. Charles Briggs.

Also in attendance were Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles, comedy podcasters The Grumpy Gits, including actor Adam Pearson, Blackburn Hawks, Healthier Heroes veterans, Armed Forces And Community Group, and Spencer Hays.

A DJ, compare Daryl Denzil Graham and Adele tribute act and vocalist Rhiain kept the guests entertained all night long.

