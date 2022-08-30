COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Hollywood superstar Hugh Grant donates £45,000 to Burnley charity to help vulnerable people like cancer patients survive the winter
Hollywood icon Hugh Grant has donated a total of £45,000 to a Burnley charity.
The Notting Hill and Love Actually actor has thrown his superstar weight behind Burnley plumber James Anderson as he gives free plumbing and heating services to elderly and vulnerable people like cancer patients struggling with the cost of living.
The film star, whose donation was verified by GoFundMe, has supported charity DEPHER ever since spotting James’ appeal for help on Twitter.
Pride of Britain winner James (55), who founded DEPHER, said: “It affected him. He respects and loves what we do. It’s humbling and overwhelming, and it shows no matter who you are, it can affect you.”
Mr Grant made his latest donation, of £10,000, via GoFundMe, helping the charity raise a total £134,595 to date. DEPHER has since smashed its £125,000 fund-raising goal, helping nearly 40,000 British families via its heating services, ASDA food shop app and Amazon Cost of Living Campaign.
To make a donation, head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-depher-team-located-near-you