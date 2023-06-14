James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC UK, is one of 25 people who will receive the British Citizen Award on Thursday, June 29th.

James has been nominated in recognition of Depher’s work to provide free plumbing to the elderly and disabled, and to put food on the table for those in need.

He said: “It’s very humbling. Even though it’s for me, it’s for Depher. Hopefully, this will build more bridges to get more support, reach more people and highlight the problems that elderly people have every day that people don’t hear about.”

James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The award recognises those doing great things for their community and is backed by television presenters Bradley Walsh and Nick Knowles, as well as Dame Mary Perkins, DBE, co-founder of Specsavers, and the Rt. Hon. Lord Dholkia, OBE DL.

James, who will feature on The British Citizen Award Roll of Honour and can use the acronym (BCA) after his name, will be joined by his wife and daughter for the special day. They will enjoy an open-top bus tour around the capital as well as a church celebration near Westminster Abbey following the award ceremony.

James added: "It’s a very good recognition of what we do. It’s a national acknowledgement by the House of Lords. I’m looking forward to it. It’s humbling for Depher. We can say we have been awarded a medal for what we do.”

