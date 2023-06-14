News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Depher CIC UK: House of Lords to honour Burnley plumber at Westminster Palace - backed by actor Bradley Walsh

The House of Lords will honour a Burnley plumber at London's Westminster Palace this month.
By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC UK, is one of 25 people who will receive the British Citizen Award on Thursday, June 29th.

James has been nominated in recognition of Depher’s work to provide free plumbing to the elderly and disabled, and to put food on the table for those in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s very humbling. Even though it’s for me, it’s for Depher. Hopefully, this will build more bridges to get more support, reach more people and highlight the problems that elderly people have every day that people don’t hear about.”

James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin StuttardJames Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
James Anderson, owner of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

The award recognises those doing great things for their community and is backed by television presenters Bradley Walsh and Nick Knowles, as well as Dame Mary Perkins, DBE, co-founder of Specsavers, and the Rt. Hon. Lord Dholkia, OBE DL.

Read More
Pendleside Hospice in the Pink thanks to generosity of talented artist

James, who will feature on The British Citizen Award Roll of Honour and can use the acronym (BCA) after his name, will be joined by his wife and daughter for the special day. They will enjoy an open-top bus tour around the capital as well as a church celebration near Westminster Abbey following the award ceremony.

James added: "It’s a very good recognition of what we do. It’s a national acknowledgement by the House of Lords. I’m looking forward to it. It’s humbling for Depher. We can say we have been awarded a medal for what we do.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make a donation towards Depher’s work, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/heating-eating-living-providing?fbclid=IwAR2gASI49O9F4u9UqaR1dUa_-qbKn5tCdffTnLRJvttMLokz8XpbSbkgmDA

Related topics:James AndersonBurnleyHouse of LordsLondon