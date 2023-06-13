Pendleside Hospice in the Pink thanks to generosity of talented artist

And along the way Jayne Brotherton, now 58, has also won praise from Amy Winehouse’s mum Janis for a portrait she did of the iconic singer in 2018.

Her latest work to be auctioned was a large acrylic painting of her favourite singer Pink – which measures 4’ 3” x 3’ 4” – bought by Burnley surveyor Robert Frost for £500 during an auction at a charity ball organised at the Crow Wood Hotel by its managing director Oliver Brown in aid of Pendleside and Burnley Community Grocery.

Robert said: “The painting now has pride of place at our home. It’s a great piece of work and the money raised is for a fantastic cause.”

Jayne Brotherton with her painting of American singer Pink with Robert Frost, left, and Oliver Brown, at the Crow Wood Hotel.

Robert’s wife Denise is managing director at Fuel Card Services, Burnley, who jointly sponsor Pendleside’s annual car raffle.

Painter Jayne, who runs part-time art business, Cherry Blossom Art House, with her partner Kellie Brotherton and her son Daniel Atkinson, said: “Pendleside is close to our hearts because a few family members have been cared for there.

“Last September, I was diagnosed with cancer of the kidney and was told to prepare to have one of my kidneys removed. In November, I had the surgery at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

“While l haven’t called on the services of the hospice, it made me realise how important it is for people suffering potentially life-limiting illnesses to be comforted knowing that Pendleside is there to help.”

Jayne Brotherton at work in her art studio in Nelson.

While Jayne was keen on art at school, it wasn’t until later she took it up seriously.

“I did a little bit of art painting with others while I worked at Burnley College as a technician on the painting and decorating courses for NVQ students and apprentices. We used to auction our work for Children In Need.”

After leaving her job at the college she began to take her art more seriously and opened a cabin studio in the garden of her home in Nelson.

By then, she had launched a cleaning business, Optimus Commercial Services, based at Lomeshaye, which employs 10 people.

Jayne said: “I find my painting helps me to relax and is so therapeutic. I go into the cabin in all weathers.

“I paint in acrylics. I have tried oil but it’s not for me. I also enjoy pencil drawing.”

An inspiration for Jayne to take up her brushes was the passing of her mum who had always told her that “she had underestimated her art talent”.

“After my mum died, I decided to do something else and took on board what she had always said to me.”

Style-wise, she studies the work of pop artist Andy Warhol and contemporary painter Ten Hundred.

It was during a three-months’ exhibition of 25 pieces of her work at the Mechanics, Burnley, that her friend Kyla Porter – a Pink tribute act – tweeted the painting of Amy Winehouse, which was retweeted by Amy’s mum.