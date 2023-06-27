James, who is set to receive an award from Westminster this week for his work in helping vulnerable and elderly people with their heating needs, has previously received support from acting legend Hugh Grant.

And the latest celebrity is respected singer-songwriter Lily Allen, as James revealed on his Facebook page this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A wonderful donation from the one and only Lily Allen to Depher. It is very humbling and appreciated, your support will help hundreds Lily, thank you from a thousand hearts.”

Lily Allen has made a donation to Burnley-based Depher CIC

James is one of 26 remarkable individuals to be recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours.

Dubbed ‘The People’s Honours’ - due to the fact that anyone with an OBE, CBE of KBE is ineligible to receive a BCA - this programme recognises community heroes for their divergent endeavours and positive impact on society.

James will be recognised at the Palace of Westminster on Thursday and honoured with The British Citizen Award for Services to Volunteering and Charitable Giving and will receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour and invited to use the post-nominals BCAv as a legacy of his achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his career as a plumber, James became increasingly aware of the challenges faced by the vulnerable, elderly, disabled and families on low incomes to find quality heating and plumbing. These individuals were often victims of ‘cowboys’ in his local area.

Following the loss of his son in 2017, James set up Depher, (Disability and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair), a registered CIC, relying solely on public donations to provide a free service to these vulnerable groups, particularly during the winter months.

James and the Depher team supported over 17,000 families during the pandemic, carrying out emergency heating repairs, fixing gas leaks, and providing hot water, often seen as a lifeline to families in need.

Today, working closely with retailers to support the community with the cost-of-living crisis, Depher has a national food bank operation, which includes nappies, sanitary products as well as food items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depher has around 10,000 people attending its food drive every month for support and ensures that no-one that comes across Depher’s radar is left in need. James is also trying to combat energy poverty for thousands of families in the community and remains passionate about families having their basic needs met.

“This year’s medalists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time. At One Stop we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need. We're proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medallist to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honourees”, said Stephanie Wood, from BCA partner One Stop.

The presentation will be hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, and attended by BCA Patrons, Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon. Lord Dholakia.