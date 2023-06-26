Isabelle Hargreaves (16) a pupil at Park High School, chose to get her prom outfit preloved, and spent £80 on her dress of dreams.

She, and mum Julie, had heard about Pendleside Hospice holding a special Prom Pop Up Shop earlier this year and decided to go along.

Isabelle said: “I’d seen one of the dresses promoted on social media and wanted to try it on, so we got there early to make sure it was still there.”

Isabelle Hargreaves, 16, a pupil at Park High School, chose to get her prom outfit preloved, and spent £80 on her dress of dreams

The dress is a beautiful, sparkling ray beads bodice dress with flowing net tulle skirt in a soft rose colour. The original price tag was £250 and the dress is still on the website at this price today. It fit Isabelle perfectly.

While there, Isabelle put her name into a draw to win a makeover worth £120 with Sparkle Beauty in Colne, which included a blow dry, spray tan gel polish treatment and express facial.

Isabelle, who is set to go on to an engineering apprenticeship at Nelson and Colne College, said: “I didn’t think any more about it as I was just happy with the dress, but then my mum got a call to say I’d won and I couldn’t believe it.”

Colne schoolgirl Isabelle Hargreaves, 16, a pupil at Park High School, took an ethical approach to her prom and was rewarded with a full make over.

Mum, Julie, said: “Proms can get so expensive with the dress, hair, make up and transport and I know that people often spend upwards of £500 on the whole package. I didn’t think it ethical to spend such an amount for one night.

“Luckily, Isabelle agreed, and was more than happy to get her dress from the pop up. In fact she was really proud of her find and has offered to donate the dress back to the hospice for someone else to enjoy after her prom.

“The dress is like new and Isabelle looks incredible. It is such a good lesson for children to learn about sustainable fashion and gives a new lease of life to an item which might otherwise be left to gather dust in a wardrobe or loft space.”

The pop up collected over £1,000 over the three-day event and a number of young people from across Pendle and Burnley got kitted out for their proms.

Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, said: “This was the first time we have done a prom pop up and it was so heartening to see so many young people buying their outfits for prices from £20.

“If anyone has a child attending their prom this year and would like to donate their dress, suit, shoes, bags or anything else, they would be gratefully received.

“Not only does it help families struggling in the cost-of-living crisis, but the money goes directly into patient care here at the hospice, so it really is a win-win.

“Isabelle looked incredible in her preloved dress and we hope she had a fantastic time at her prom.

“A huge thank you to Sparkle Beauty for donation the prize and to everyone else who donated or bought from our pop up in April.”