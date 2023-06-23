Pet Angels owner Lisa Collinge has always loved the building at 62 Albert Road in Colne, and dreamed that one day she’d have a business in the stunning period property; fast forward to 2023 and she’s achieved her goal, having just moved from Barrowford.

She is the new proud owner of the impressive building in prime position in the town centre and has relocated her dog grooming business Pet Angels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone has been so lovely – fellow businesses, residents and my loyal customers,” Lisa proudly said.

Pet Angels owner Lisa Collinge at the new parlour in Albert Road, Colne

Whilst Lisa has more than 20 years of dog grooming experience, her journey to her dream career actually began in Antigua. Lisa was working for a huge insurance company in the West Indies, as well as managing a bar and restaurant and running a trekking business with nine horses.

Boundary Mill

In 1998, Lisa came back to the UK and secured senior roles in retail management, and later stared a senior role at Boundary Mill.

“It was a great job, but after running a business in Antigua, I missed that entrepreneurial spirit and had always wanted to establish a dog grooming business.

The new Pet Angels dog grooming parlour in Albert Road, Colne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst working at Boundary Mill, I began training at Myerscough College and doing work experience in a groomers. I also had two young children, Alice (now 19) and Keira (now 18) and the long retail hours and work over Christmas just didn’t fit with where I was at that point in my life,” Lisa explains.

A leap of faith

After completing her training and work experience, Lisa took the plunge and opened Pet Angels in a small unit in Nelson. Back then, advertising was via flyers rather than social media, but Lisa quickly grew a strong reputation and most customers came via word of mouth.

“I’ve had dogs since I was two when my dad bought me a Labrador called Burtonwood (named after an ale, Burt for short!), who lived for 18 years. I love dogs and my ethos has always been that I set the bar to the level I’d expect for my own pets,” Lisa added.

Regular Pet Angels customer Poppy Collis

Pet Store

After ten years in Nelson, Lisa moved to her former premises at Barrowford, which she shared with Barrowford Pet Store and was her home for ten years. Her loyal customers followed her and she loved working alongside the pet store team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when she saw 62 Albert Road was up for sale, she knew she had to act, even contacting the estate agents every month, despite the sign saying sold to someone else, to see if the sale was going through.

“It was fate. The sale didn’t go through, I agreed a price in December 2022 and had the keys by March 2023. I gave myself two months to open the doors because of course, I had bills to pay and wanted to get going.”

Lisa’s team is ever growing; there is Grace, who has 14 years of experience, whilst she has taken on two young apprentices, Honey and Sadie.