The Pendle Festival of Culture is taking place along Market Street and Scotland Road in Nelson from 11-30am to 6pm.

A spectacular line-up of musicians and performers throughout the day, including Suco Samba, the Social, Syrian Dabka Dancers, Sanderson’s Dance Studio, Stage Door Theatre and Global Grooves.

There will also be art workshops, craft stalls, face painting, puppet show, storytelling, street food and funfair rides.

The Shuttle in Nelson town centre

Holly Noonan of Building Bridges Pendle, said: “We have a wonderful opportunity to come together to celebrate our cultures, communities with friends.”

The Pendle Peace Walks will guide two groups of people starting from Brierfield and Colne. They will amble along scenic countryside routes until they reach Nelson’s iconic Shuttle.

To join the Brierfield to Nelson walk, meet at 9-45am at the main entrance of Pendleside Hospice on Colne Road.

And to join the Colne to Nelson walk, meet at 9-45am at St Bartholomew’s Church, 28 Ivegate, Church Street, Colne.

Maj from Walk and Talk said: “These walks will be a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends and family as well as meet new friends whilst taking in Pendle’s beautiful scenery.”

Flag making kits are available for groups and families to decorate at home and bring on the walk.

For more information about the Festival and to register for a walk and flag kit; email [email protected]

