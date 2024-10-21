Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I want to save the planet.”

Those were the words of Burnley’s Mia Jarrold when she first saw inconic British broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and writer Sir David Attenborough on television. The work of the renowned conservationist moved this caring little girl to tears and inspired in her a passion to do what she can to clean up her hometown.

Mia (11) has her own litter picking club, made up of local children and volunteers, who regularly go out in the area where they live, picking up rubbish and litter from parks and pavements.

Keep Burnley Beautiful: Mia Jarrold (11) is passionate about keeping her hometown and the planet, clean and green. One of her biggest supporters in her endeavours is her little brother Oakley

Mia said: “I think it’s important for people to pick up their litter to protect wildlife, as they may eat the rubbish we drop and it can harm them.”

To make it more interesting Mia came up with a ‘litter pick bingo’ game where she asked volunteers to look out for certain items while out collecting rubbish. She even offered certificates for everyone who took part and a prize for the best sent in photo.

Mia was recently crowned Miss Junior Teen at the Warrington based Endeavour United Kingdom pageant. She also won the Most Confident round and Endeavour Wear round which is inspired by competitors’ passions. Mia, who attends Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College, wore a recyclable dress made entirely from newspapers, reflecting her love for the planet.

She has also become involved in Trees for Burnley, a group of volunteers who have helped to increase Burnley’s woodland coverage from four to eight per cent over the past 30 years. In short, they have planted 1M trees!

Mia’s proud mum, Natasha said: “Mia helped to plant 15 trees and the volunteers took her to see some of the trees they have planted several years ago to see how much they have grown.

“It’s lovely to think that in the future Mia will be able to take her children to see the trees that have matured that she helped to plant.”

The kind hearted youngster, who is the latest focus of our Keep Burnley Beautiful campaign, has also raised funds for Endeavour’s charity, Streetz, which supports vulnerable young people between the ages of 16 and 23. This Christmas Mia is collecting selection boxes for foodbanks. Last Christmas it was older folk she wanted to remember during the festive season so Mia and her mum collected jigsaws to hand out.

What makes Mia’s accomplishments all the more remarkable is the fact she battled a medical condition for a number of years called cyclical vomiting syndrome, a rare condition that causes severe episodes of feeling sick and vomiting.

Natasha said: “Mia was in and out of hospital for a long time. So aswell as being poorly it created a lot of anxiety for her and it has affected her confidence. That’s why she became involved in the pageant as it is all about boosting your confidence and self esteem.”

Regular medication has helped to bring the condition under control for Mia and doctors hope that she may grow out of it as she gets older.

One of Mia’s biggest fans is her little brother Oakley who is 10. Natasha said: “They may sometimes fight like cat and dog but he is always there to help her practise for her pageant and support her in everything else she does.”