From conducting litter patrols to reporting incidents of fly tipping, a group of dedicated Burnley councillors are showing they mean business when it comes to keeping their town clean and tidy.

Grateful members of the public regularly join in with the colleagues on their Sunday ward clean ups and some have even asked for photos with them. Coun. Lubna Khan, who is one of the volunteers, said: “We all deserve to have a nice town to live in and we felt this was something we could do to help instill some community spirit and pride in the areas.

“When people see others helping to keep the area where they live looking nice it encourages them to join in and we don’t just stick to the wards that we represent, this is about working together as a team for the good of the town.”

Doing their bit to 'Keep Burnley Beautiful' are councillors (from left to right) Coun. Sehrish Lone, Coun. Lubna Khan, Coun. Nusrat Kazmi and Coun. Usman Arif. They are pictured in front of St Andrew's Church in Colne Road, Burnley

A councillor for nine years, Coun. Khan, who represents Bank Hall ward, is regularly joined by councillors Sehrish Lone, also of Bank Hall ward, Nussrat Kazmi who represents Daneshouse with Stoneyholme and Aurangzeb Ali of Queensgate ward. And they cover as much of the wards as possible. The group are the epitome of what the Burnley Express ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful’ campaign is all about... putting the spotlight on volunteers, groups and organisations striving to make the town a better place to live. They also take a proactive approach in reporting pot holes, weeding issues and overhanging trees to Burnley Council.

And Councillor Khan appealed for the public to report any fly tipping issues through the Love Clean Streets app which enables members of the public to report environmental issues, such as fly tipping, dog fouling and potholes, quickly and directly to the local authority for free.

Coun. Khan added: “Please log any fly tipping you see through the app and encourage community awareness of pride in our wards.”