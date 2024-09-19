Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dress made entirely from newspapers, worn by a Burnley schoolgirl, caught the judges’ attention at a pageant.

And Mia Jarrold (11) was crowned Miss Junior Teen at the Warrington based Endeavour United Kingdom pageant. Mia, who attends Blessed Trinity RC High School and has a younger brother called Oakley, also won the Most Confident round and Endeavour Wear round which is inspired by competitors’ passions. Her recyclable newspaper dress was an illustration of Mia’s love for the planet.

Passionate about improving the environment, Mia has a litter picking club and is developing tree planting skills in her quest to make Burnley a cleaner and greener place to live. The kind hearted youngster has also raised funds for Endeavour’s charity, Streetz, which supports vulnerable young people between the ages of 16 and 23.

Endeavour prides itself on being a ‘natural’ pageant and has a strict ‘no make up or fake tan’ rule for younger contestants. Marks are awarded for confidence and poise on stage. Mia’s proud mum, Natasha said: “Mia has worked hard in pageants for five years and she also works hard in the community. She wants to inspire other children to love themselves without make up and do what you can to look after our planet and keep our communities looking great.

“Her dad and I are so proud of her and her achievements at such a young age. We can't wait to see what she does next. “