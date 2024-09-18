Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s welcome sunshine makes the newly planted hanging baskets in Burnley’s Rosegrove look even prettier.

Residents made 20 floral displays in a workshop run by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch. Despite working in a downpour, the volunteers completed their task. And the baskets, dotted along Rosegrove Lane, bring a touch of beauty and colour to the area.

And once again this wonderful project goes to show that the people in this community are the epitome of the Burnley Express Keep Burnley Beautiful campaign which has focused on groups and individuals doing their bit to make the town a cleaner, greener and prettier place to be.

In July volunteers from the group rolled up their sleeves to spruce up their very own peace garden, yet again in the pouring rain. Situated on Rosegrove Lane, the peace garden is a lovely little spot for people to sit and reflect. With various plaques and flowers placed in memory of loved ones, the garden is cherished by residents.

At the recent tidy up members of the Padiham based Fennyfold Community Gardens, who have donated plants for the site, pitched in to help, along with the Burnley and Pendle accessibility campaign and Husky carpet and upholstery cleaners. So it was a real team effort. The volunteers regularly tend to the peace garden to keep it looking in mint condition.

But keeping their part of Burnley looking lovely is nothing new for the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch volunteers. Volunteers are constantly striving to keep the streets clean of litter, fly tipping and dog mess. And they are always thinking of new ways for the community to be involved, such as the Seeds of Change project when pupils from local schools were invited to put together window boxes so the area was ablaze with colour and beautiful flowers.