Guests queued up for the grand opening by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and newly elected MP Oliver Ryan. The Burnley eaterie is the first Taco Bell to open in East Lancashire and only the second in the county.
Known for its burritos, tacos and quesadillas, Taco Bell completes the final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw after joining major names Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nando’s and Heavenly Desserts on the site. The restaurant is operated by Soul Foods Group, which owns and manages 381 restaurants across the UK and Canada.
The opening was attended by special guests from Pendleside Hospice, Taco Bell Burnley’s chosen charity. Keen to be involved in the community, staff at the eaterie have all taken part in volunteer days at the hospice.
