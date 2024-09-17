17 photos of opening day at Taco Bell Mexican inspired restaurant on Burnley's Pioneer Place site

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:22 GMT
Mexican inspired restaurant Taco Bell opened its doors in Burnley yesterday.

Guests queued up for the grand opening by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and newly elected MP Oliver Ryan. The Burnley eaterie is the first Taco Bell to open in East Lancashire and only the second in the county.

Known for its burritos, tacos and quesadillas, Taco Bell completes the final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw after joining major names Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nando’s and Heavenly Desserts on the site. The restaurant is operated by Soul Foods Group, which owns and manages 381 restaurants across the UK and Canada.

The opening was attended by special guests from Pendleside Hospice, Taco Bell Burnley’s chosen charity. Keen to be involved in the community, staff at the eaterie have all taken part in volunteer days at the hospice.

.

1. A tour around Mexican inspired Taco Bell restaurant which opened its doors in Burnley's Pioneer Place this week

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Nastassja, Caylan and Naslyn enjoying their food at Taco Bell, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. A tour around Mexican inspired Taco Bell restaurant which opened its doors in Burnley's Pioneer Place this week

Nastassja, Caylan and Naslyn enjoying their food at Taco Bell, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Burnley Shah Hussian and Burnley MP Oliver Ryan officially open the new Taco Bell restaurant in Pioneer Place with staff and volunteers from Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. A tour around Mexican inspired Taco Bell restaurant which opened its doors in Burnley's Pioneer Place this week

The Mayor of Burnley Shah Hussian and Burnley MP Oliver Ryan officially open the new Taco Bell restaurant in Pioneer Place with staff and volunteers from Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. A tour around Mexican inspired Taco Bell restaurant which opened its doors in Burnley's Pioneer Place this week

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMayor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice