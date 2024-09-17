Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mexican inspired restaurant Taco Bell opened its doors in Burnley yesterday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and newly elected MP Oliver Ryan cut the ribbon and oversaw the day of celebrations for the queue of guests. It was an especially exciting event as it is the first Taco Bell to open in East Lancashire and only the second in the county.

Known for its burritos, tacos and quesadillas, Taco Bell completes the final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw after joining major names Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nando’s and Heavenly Desserts on the site. The restaurant is operated by Soul Foods Group, which owns and manages 381 restaurants across the UK and Canada. The opening was attended by special guests from Pendleside Hospice, Taco Bell Burnley’s chosen charity. Keen to be involved in the community, staff at the eaterie have all taken part in volunteer days at the hospice. All meat served is halal along with vegetarian options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Burnley Shah Hussian and Burnley MP Oliver Ryan officially open the new Taco Bell restaurant in Pioneer Place with staff and volunteers from Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Debbie Hernon, Centre Manager of Charter Walk Shopping Centre, said: “It’s a very exciting opening for Charter Walk and the rest of Burnley. It’s a fantastic addition to the centre and I already know it will prove very popular with our shoppers.”