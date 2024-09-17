Crowds flock to opening of Mexican inspired restaurant Taco Bell in Burnley's Pioneer Place
The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and newly elected MP Oliver Ryan cut the ribbon and oversaw the day of celebrations for the queue of guests. It was an especially exciting event as it is the first Taco Bell to open in East Lancashire and only the second in the county.
Known for its burritos, tacos and quesadillas, Taco Bell completes the final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw after joining major names Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nando’s and Heavenly Desserts on the site. The restaurant is operated by Soul Foods Group, which owns and manages 381 restaurants across the UK and Canada. The opening was attended by special guests from Pendleside Hospice, Taco Bell Burnley’s chosen charity. Keen to be involved in the community, staff at the eaterie have all taken part in volunteer days at the hospice. All meat served is halal along with vegetarian options.
Debbie Hernon, Centre Manager of Charter Walk Shopping Centre, said: “It’s a very exciting opening for Charter Walk and the rest of Burnley. It’s a fantastic addition to the centre and I already know it will prove very popular with our shoppers.”
