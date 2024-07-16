Pioneer Place: Mexican-inspired restaurant Taco Bell wraps up leisure complex line-up
The restaurant, which will serve a variety of Mexican-inspired foods, will join major names Starbucks, Lounge, Nando’s and Heavenly Desserts, to provide a wide range of dishes for all tastes.
Operated by Soul Foods Group, which owns and manages 381 restaurants across the UK and Canada, Taco Bell serves more than two billion customers across the world each year at more than 8,200 restaurants, the Burnley site being the latest.
Kate Ingram, Burnley Council’s strategic head of economy and growth, said: “Taco Bell will add something different to the wide range of foods and flavours on offer at restaurants across Burnley town centre.
“This will be the first Taco Bell in East Lancashire, and only the second in the county, demonstrating investor confidence in Pioneer Place and Burnley’s shopping centre.
“Soul Foods Group has a strong track record and are committed to supporting communities where they operate and around the globe.”
Pioneer Place opened 12 months ago and includes a REEL multi-screen cinema, five leisure units and car parking. It was funded by Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council, the Government’s Getting Building Fund administered by Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and fashion company and the borough’s largest employer boohoo.
