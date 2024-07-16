Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Market Hall is soon set to open its doors until 9pm as it prepares to host its first ‘Foodie Friday’ event.

Starting on Friday, August 2nd, the market hall’s popular Food Court will be boasting a bar courtesy of Illuminati at the Little White Horse, as well as live entertainment.

Burnley Market’s Food Court has become increasingly popular with students and other visitors in recent months with a varied choice of international cuisine, now set to be boosted by drinks and entertainment.