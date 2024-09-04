Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glowing reviews earned one of Burnley’s newest restaurants a coveted award.

Heavenly Desserts was awarded, by England’s Business Awards 2024, the accolade of being named Best Dessert Shop in Lancashire... a fabulous achievement considering the business only opened 10 months ago. So, what is the secret to success less than a year into opening? We spoke to franchisee Daoud Tahir.

“We were absolutely over the moon to receive the award” said Daoud. “It means so much to us, especially as it is based on guest reviews. We are a relatively new business, so we feel we have certainly made a good impression on the people of Burnley and also our many guests who come from all parts of Lancashire, Yorkshire and beyond.”

Daoud owns the business with his wife, Sannah Sajid, and his sister Faiza Tahir is the restaurant manager, and, together, they have a team of 20 staff. Giving up a promising career in the finance sector to become his own boss was nothing short of a leap of faith for Daoud though.

He said: “I had a successful career but was at a point where it would take me at least another 10 or 15 years to get to a level I wanted to be at.

“I knew that I wanted to be my own boss, so we began looking at various business models to see what would suit us and what we had a passion for.”

Founded in 2008 Heavenly Desserts is one of the fastest-growing dessert franchise companies in the United Kingdom. The company is built on the vision of Mohammed Imran and Yousif Aslam, two friends who decided to develop an exceptional approach to the way desserts were enjoyed. As a perfectionist, the Heavenly Desserts model was the perfect fit for Daoud and Sannah. The couple have ploughed their life savings into the venture and business is booming with guests queueing out the door at peak times. The high-end finish of the restaurant coupled with the equally high- end menu is a real hit with guests. Daoud is planning to open an outside terrace soon.

He added: “Either myself or Sannah is here in the restaurant on a daily basis. We are very much hands on, and I believe this has been the key to winning the award and to our success so far.”

Daoud smiles when he recalls how one guest commented that ‘the owner must be very proud’ of him when he served her.

“She couldn’t believe that, as the owner of the business, I was prepared to do whatever task I ask my staff to carry out”, “ he said.

Heavenly Desserts is renowned for its high quality and constantly evolving menu, comprised of delicious croffles (a combination of a croissant with a waffle) cheesecakes, dessert tapas and more. The brand is also known for its Instagrammable interiors and fantastic customer service, which adds to the premium tasting experience.

And the Burnley restaurant is no exception, opening on the multi-million pound Pioneer Place leisure complex. It followed national chains Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nandos and the Reel Cinema in making the leisure development its new home. And this week Mexican inspired restaurant, Taco Bell, announced it is due to open on the site this month.

Daoud said: “This is a great location for us, everything here is new and guests are embracing that. I really believe we are giving them something very different in Burnley. There is no other restaurant like Heavenly Desserts.”

Manchester born, Daoud still lives in the city but travels to Burnley on an almost daily basis. He said: “It is very different from Manchester but the people here in Burnley are so friendly and the town is very much up and coming.”

Guest focus is vital to Daoud and he tells me about one particular lady who visited the restaurant daily some time back. She would sit on her own with a drink for a couple of hours before leaving. Daoud said: “I saw her queueing outside one day and asked a staff member to make a place for her before inviting her in. It was then she told me that our restaurant had been a retreat for her since she lost her husband. She said she found comfort in the surroundings where she could gather her thoughts.

“I felt very honoured and moved that our restaurant meant so much to this lady.”

Daoud and Sannah have their sights set on opening a second franchise and Daoud is also working on an idea for a new restaurant in Burnley, something completely new that the town doesn’t have. But he is keeping that idea under wraps for now.