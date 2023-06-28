Here is an inside look at a new all-day cafe as it opens in Burnley today.

Icaro Lounge is the first unit to open in the new £23m. Pioneer Place development in the town centre.

It is a home-from-home venue serving food and drinks all day, launched by Loungers plc, a West Country-based café/bar group.

The site in Pioneer Place has been totally transformed with heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors featuring alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

Gemma Irwin, Loungers Community Manager , said: “We are delighted to open Icaro Lounge in Burnley. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Icaro Lounge.”

Icaro Lounge will cater for all tastes with an innovative menu featuring everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken. There are also vegan and gluten-free menus. Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

The team at Icaro Lounge has also partnered with local charity Lancashire Wildlife Trust and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading.

