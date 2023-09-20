Burnley Nando's: First look inside hotly anticipated peri-peri chicken restaurant
By John Deehan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST
Burnley’s first-ever Nando’s has opened its doors to the public.
The global chicken chain is now part of the town centre dining scene after joining Reel Cinema, Icaro Lounge, Starbucks and Heavenly Desserts on the multi-million pound Pioneer Place development.
Whet your appetite with a cheeky look around the Pioneer premises:
