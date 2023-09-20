News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
..
.

Burnley Nando's: First look inside hotly anticipated peri-peri chicken restaurant

The day has finally arrived.
By John Deehan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST

Burnley’s first-ever Nando’s has opened its doors to the public.

The global chicken chain is now part of the town centre dining scene after joining Reel Cinema, Icaro Lounge, Starbucks and Heavenly Desserts on the multi-million pound Pioneer Place development.

Whet your appetite with a cheeky look around the Pioneer premises:

.

1. Inside Burnley's first ever Nando's at Pioneer Place. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Inside Burnley's first ever Nando's at Pioneer Place

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. Inside Burnley's first ever Nando's at Pioneer Place

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Inside Burnley's first ever Nando's at Pioneer Place

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyStarbucksReel Cinema