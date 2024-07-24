Keep Burnley Beautiful: Volunteers from Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch pitch in for spruce up of Rosegrove Peace Garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
And we applaud their efforts in this week’s ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful’ campaign launched by the Burnley Express to put the spotlight on those doing their bit to keep the borough looking clean, litter free and a place where we can be proud to live.
Situated on Rosegrove Lane, the peace garden is a lovely little spot for people to sit and reflect. With various plaques and flowers placed in memory of loved ones, the garden is cherished by residents. At the recent tidy up members of the Padiham based Fennyfold Community Gardens, who have donated plants for the site, pitched in to help, along with the Burnley and Pendle accessibility campaign and Husky carpet and upholstery cleaners. So it was a real team effort and the results speak for themselves. The volunteers regularly tend to the peace garden to keep it looking in mint condition.
But keeping their part of Burnley looking lovely is nothing new for the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch volunteers. Volunteers are constantly striving to keep the streets clean of litter, fly tipping and dog mess. And they are always thinking of new ways for the community to be involved, such as the Seeds of Change project when pupils from local schools were invited to put together window boxes so the area was ablaze with colour and beautiful flowers.
The scheme is now raising funds for a new youth and community hub which will be situated at Rosegrove Railway Club car park. This will create a safe space, with workshop sessions for all ages of the community. Donations can be made at Rosegrove Post Office and Birds Chippy or by clicking HERE.
- Do you know an individual or a group doing their bit to keep our town looking lovely? We would love to feature them in our Keep Burnley Beautiful campaign so please email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.