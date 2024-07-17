Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Volunteering grabs you, makes you a part of something, builds your own self esteem and is also good for peace of mind. It boosts your mental health and before you know it, you’re hooked.”

Those are the words of Ida Carmichael who is the secretary of the Friends of Ightenhill Park and this week’s stars of the Burnley Express ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful’ campaign.

The Friends’ group has been doing its bit to keep this gorgeous park looking its best for an incredible 20 years. Formed under the guidance of the Burnley Council parks department, the group started out with just four members, Ida being one of the originals with chairman Barrie Bamford.

Some of the members of the Friends of Ightenhill Park group who are the focus of this week's Burnley Express 'Keep Burnley Beautiful' campaign

To make the group ‘official’ a chairman, secretary and treasurer were elected. Everyone pitched in so they were able to open a community bank account. Since then, the group have gone from strength to strength with regular weekly volunteer numbers reaching 35 and an online following in the hundreds.

Over the years the group has evolved and grown with volunteers responsible for their own areas. The community garden has a ‘buzz hub’ area with a polytunnel where organic crops are grown and sold at cost to the local community. Bee keepers look after the apiary where the bees are kept and the honey produced is sold locally. The horticulturists in the Friends’ group work hard to ensure that the flower beds, planters and rockeries within the park are kept looking lovely. The general maintenance team (as part of the Friends Group) look after the benches, notice boards and paths. And some of the Friends’ group go out faithfully every week on a litter pick of the area. We will be featuring the ‘Grot Grabbers’ at a later date.

It may sound cheesy but ‘team work makes the dream work’ because this amazing park is a real gem which is showcased to the public with two big events, ‘Community Carols In The Park’ in winter and the Ightenhill Festival in summer which draws hundreds of families and visitors.

*Do you know someone who is doing their bit to keep Burnley beautiful? We would love to feature them in our campaign. Contact [email protected]