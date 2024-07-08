Burnley Express launches 'Keep Burnley Beautiful' campaign to celebrate town's 'green champions'
Six wonderful parks, all holders of the prestigious Green Flag status, that ranks them among the best in the UK and, including the parks, we have 1,359 acres of green for us to enjoy.
And we all have a part to play in keeping the town, our home, looking clean and tidy. Along with local authority employees, tasked with keeping the parks and streets clean, there is an army of volunteers in the community who devote their time to making Burnley the best it can be. And it is these ‘green heroes’ we want to honour as we proudly launch the Burnley Express campaign “Keep Burnley Beautiful.’
From groups of schoolchildren organising their own litter picks to teams of volunteers, or individuals, who roll up their sleeves and spend hours improving our parks, and parts of Burnley that may have become neglected and rundown, we will bring you their stories to show that people really do care about Burnley and want to do all they can to make it a great place to live.
And we want to hear from you if you know a town champion doing their bit to keep Burnley beautiful. It's time they were recognised for their amazing efforts. If you are a ‘green hero’ or know someone who is please contact reporter Sue Plunkett at [email protected]
