The event, which was organised by Burnley Council with headline sponsor Burnley College, saw 600 people come together to celebrate the best of the borough’s business community.Judges from the category sponsors alongside independent third parties decided on winners and highly commended award following a tough round of finalist presentations at Impact Conferencing in Sycamore Avenue.

Lukman Patel, chief executive at Burnley Council, said: “I know the judges were incredibly impressed by the entries and it was a tough job to whittle down the entries to the finalists and then of course to the winners. This was especially the case in the small business categories, which were by far our most popular.

“It’s testament to the hard work and resilience of our business community and I’d like to thank Burnley businesses for their commitment to raising the prosperity of the borough. And to those who did not win, please do not be disheartened, the standard of entries was high, and we’d certainly encourage you to bring your success stories to us once again at the next Burnley Business Awards.”

Scroll down to see the winners on the night.

The winners, partners, judges and sponsors will celebrate at a barbecue to be held at Finsley Gate Wharf next week.

Burnley Business Awards sponsors: Entertainment, AMS Neve; Table wine, Forbes Solicitors; Champagne, VEKA; Venue decor, boohoo; Social media, PM+M; Print partner, Peter Scott Printers; Media partner, Burnley Express; Judging venue partners, Impact Conferencing and Holiday Inn. With support from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

Winners barbecue sponsors: Batch Distillery, Haffners, Finsley Gate Wharf,, Burnley.co.uk, burnley.social.

1 . Large Business (over 250 employees - sponsored by Charter Walk Shopping Centre) WINNER – Fagan & WhalleyPhoto: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER Photo Sales

2 . Small Business (0-10 employees – sponsored by Pursuit Aerospace) WINNER – Miro Products. HIGHLY COMMENDED – Craig Atkinson Removals. HIGHLY COMMENDED – The Royal Dyche.Photo: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER Photo Sales

3 . Small Business (11-49 employees - sponsored by Pursuit Aerospace) WINNER – Financial Affairs. HIGHLY COMMENDED – Scope Fire & Security.Photo: ANDY FORD_PHOTOGRAPHER Photo Sales