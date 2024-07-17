Towneley Park, Thompson Park, Ightenhill Park, Scott Park, Queen’s Park and Memorial Park all awarded Green Flag

By John Deehan
Published 17th Jul 2024, 08:28 BST
Burnley and Padiham's six main parks have, once again, been judged to be among the best in the country after all winning Green Flag Awards.
Towneley Park, Thompson Park, Ightenhill Park, Scott Park, Queen’s Park and Memorial Park have all achieved the accreditation – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Coun. Jack Launer, the council's executive member for Housing, Health and Culture said: "Burnley was one of the first councils in the UK to take part in the Green Flag award scheme and won its first award for Thompson Park in 1999. It is testament to the continued dedication from our staff and volunteers that we continue to have these amazing parks; I am delighted that we have won Green Flag Awards for our six main parks yet again.”

